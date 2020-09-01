Varun Dhawan was slapped and called a ‘disgrace’ by his family after ‘partying all night’

Varun Dhawan revealed an incident when Rohit Dhawan had slapped after he came home late night

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has now become part of the industry’s top tier. However, the actor has seen his fair share of troubles in his personal life.

The Student of the Year actor had revealed during an earlier interview with Neha Dhupia on her chat show, No Filter Neha, that he was once called a ‘disgrace to the family’ and was even slapped for ‘partying his life away with girls.’

"It had become 2:30 am, my phone had gone off and I hadn't informed anyone that I'm home. After one hour my brother came knocking on the door because the watchman had told my brother I had gone up over there and he was like is Varun there?” Varun recalled.

“And then he saw me coming out of the room, I had just come out of the room man because all of us were sitting in that room. And at that age, I definitely wasn't going to get lucky with someone 10 years older than me. I didn't have that game. So I came out, and my brother shut the door and he slapped me like super hard," he added.

"Rohit slapped me, I understood, I messed up, done. But he started running up the stairs. Now I've run behind him, screaming, 'Bhaiya, stop stop.' He's run-up, rang the bell, my parents are awake!”

“Dude, my parents are awake, my mom is awake, and my dad is pissed! Standing like I don't know what I've done. Like I was at someone's house, I wasn't even under the influence of any alcohol, nothing. I was just sober like you know. What's my fault?" he said.

He was later also given an earful by his father.

"My mother was like, 'you're a disgrace to this family,' my dad was like, 'you're this, 'you're that and we're ashamed of you, you're grounded for three months.' And I'm like what have I done, how is it my fault that girls who are ten years older than me, call me to come to a party, which guy wouldn't go?! Which guy? I said if I didn't go also you would have another problem but THIS!"