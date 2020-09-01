Sushant Singh Rajput booked a private plane to fly Sara Ali Khan secretly to Bangkok

Sushant Singh Rajput was in a secret relationship with Sara Ali Khan, as revealed by Indian media earlier.

The Chichhore actor once booked a chartered plane for his then-ladylove to fly her to Bangkok.

He reportedly did this to keep their relationship strictly under the wraps and away from the media glare.

During an interview recently, Sushant's former assistant Sabir Ahmed, spilled the beans on the Bangkok trip.

According to Times Now, Sushant arranged the trip exclusively for Sara, and flew her to Bangkok on a private plane as she did not want anyone to know about their relationship back then.

Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip received Sara at the airport.

Meanwhile, Sabir claimed that the duo stayed at a luxurious island hotel in Bangkok.

He added that everybody visited the beach on the first day and for the rest of the trip, Sushant and Sara stayed in the hotel only while others explored various places.