Princess Diana planned of reigning showbiz after royal exit - much like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana had a lot of similarities with Meghan Markle and she connected with Prince Harry more than Prince William.

Interestingly, there is one more thing that Diana had in common with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, her plans of ruling the silver screen.

After her life as a royal ended, Princess Diana aspired to make it big in the showbiz industry, much like Meghan and Harry, who are pitching in secret projects to high-profile media companies currently.

Royal expert Howard Hodgson shared in his 2007 biography Charles — the man who will be King , "She was hopeful that Tony Blair would find an ambassadorial role for her that would surely keep her face on the front pages for years to come.

“And if he didn’t, she had other ideas of self-publicity that could act as plan B.”

Hodgson added, “She had been in negotiation for nearly a year with American screen actor Kevin Costner who wanted her to play herself in a sequel to The Bodyguard.

“She had accepted 30 pages of script written especially for her, and had even dined with the studio bosses at Warner Brothers.”

Hodgson further revealed that although some believe Costner had “exaggerated” Diana's part for publicity, the information was confirmed by her close friends.

"...Given her addiction to celebrity, she must have been seriously tempted to take the film role," the biography added.