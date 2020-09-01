Everything you want to know about 'Black Panther 2'

Marvel fans are speculating about "Black Panther 2" following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

As people mourn the death of the star, millions of fans are wondering whether the sequel to Black Panther has been cancelled.

Some fans are calling for the sequel to be cancelled as a tribute to the role played by Chadwick Boseman, while others are speculating about who would replace the actor.

Chadwick Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie Black Panther died at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his publicist told AFP Friday.

Boseman never publicly discussed his condition and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between "countless" operations and chemotherapy, his family said in a statement.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T´Challa to life in ´Black Panther,´" they said.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all," the statement added. He died in his home "with his wife and family by his side," it said.

Boseman played the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018´s "Black Panther."