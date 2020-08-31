Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's matching outfits spark dating rumours

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has once again attracted a huge applause as she shared a beautiful photo on her social media last week, posing with an umbrella in the rain.



Katrina's post also sparked dating rumours with Vicky Kaushal as the actress, in the photo, is seen wearing the matching white hoodie as the actor rocked in his recent Instagram post.

Recently, Vicky shared a picture of him in a white hoodie, and his fans couldn't stop gushing. But the fans also found out, that it's the same hoodie that Katrina was seen wearing a few days ago in one of her Instagram posts.



There have been speculations that both the stars are in a relationship since they shared their separate posts. However, there is no official confirmation of their relationship.







