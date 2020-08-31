close
Mon Aug 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 31, 2020

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's matching outfits spark dating rumours

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 31, 2020

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif  has  once again attracted a huge applause as she shared a beautiful photo on her social media last week, posing with an umbrella in the rain.

Katrina's  post also sparked dating rumours with Vicky Kaushal as the actress, in the photo,  is seen wearing the matching white hoodie   as the actor rocked in his recent Instagram post.

Recently, Vicky shared a picture of him in a white hoodie, and his fans couldn't stop gushing. But the fans also found out, that it's the same hoodie that Katrina was seen wearing a few days ago in one of her Instagram posts. 

There have been  speculations that both the stars are in a relationship since they shared their separate posts. However, there is no official confirmation of their relationship.



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz