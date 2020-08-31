Angelina Jolie dazzles in shimmering metallic outfit at a dinner with her loved ones

Angelina Jolie looked stunning as she stepped out last week for a chic dinner with her six children at Nobu in Malibu.

The 'Maleficent' actress, who accompanied by Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, caught onlookers' attention with her exceedingly smashing gold gown.



She wore an eye-catching shimmering silk sleeveless attire, featuring a V-neck, with a pair of brown kitten heels, while she carried a white handbag.



Jolie is in California with the kids, while her ex-husband Brad Pitt is reportedly in France with his rumored new girlfriend.

According to a media outlet, the actor is allegedly in a relationship with 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, also known as Nico Mary.



In a recent interview with Vogue India, Jolie opened up about co-parenting with Pitt since the split. She explained, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."