Katrina Kaif sends love to Rajkummar Rao on his 36th birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet wishes to fellow industry star Rajkummar Rao on his 36th birthday.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a photo of Rajkummar Rao in her story and wished him on his birthday.

Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthday. Happiest birthday wishing all the love and happiness …[email protected]_rao’.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The film was set to hit the theaters in March 2020, however, its release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Now the film will be released on Diwali this year.

On the other hand, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya. He has films Chhalaang and Roohi Afzana next in the pipeline.