Mehwish Hayat fumes as Karachi suffers after disastrous rains

Mehwish Hayat fumed over sufferings of Karachiites after record-breaking rain

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has expressed her anger over the sufferings of Karachiites after recording-breaking rains battered the port city on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “My anger knows no abounds. How can a modern city like #Karachi not have the infrastructure to cope with rain in 2day's age?”

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, who always draws attention of authorities towards important public issues, demanded that those responsible for the sufferings of the people of Karachi should be held responsible.

She said, “Our suffering over the past few days proves that those responsible need to be held accountable! Heads have to roll or this’ll keep happening. Enough is enough!”.

Heavy rains have crippled life in Karachi and at least 23 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city on Thursday.