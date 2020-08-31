PM Imran thanks nation for peaceful observance of Ashura

PM Imran thanked the nation for peacefully observing Ashura in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the nation for peacefully observing Ashura in the country, while vowing to take "very tough action" against elements who "tried to ignite flames of sectarianism" on the occasion.

The premier regretted that he had received "information" about elements who "tried to ignite flames of sectarianism" on the solemn occasion and vowed that he "will be taking very tough action against them".

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, was observed on Sunday with solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives in Karbala.

Processions in different cities mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Majalis were also held across the country where ulema highlighted the philosophy of Karbala and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Strict security arrangements were put in place to thwart any unwanted incident, while standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued for the mourning processions after consultations with the religious scholars to stem the spread of coronavirus.