John Abraham comes to Bollywood’s defense as its image comes crashing down

John Abraham defended Bollywood and called it a ‘good place,’ amidst its mounting controversies

Bollywood star John Abraham has joined the escalating debate against the industry, tainted with the negativity in the present times.

The actor spoke to Hindustan Times, defending Bollywood and calling it a ‘good place,’ all the while his fellow industry insiders discuss the toxicity that surrounds it.

“People who are accommodating, some who are not so accommodating. As a whole, the industry has been very gracious, and extremely good. Contrary to the way people are looking at our industry today, I think it’s a good place, it’s not that bad,” he said.

“In our industry, it’s only more conspicuous, it’s out there in the open, and we get crucified a lot for it. Have I got opportunities from people who have been in the industry? Yes.”

“Have I been the flag bearer for taking people from outside the industry (in films I produced)? Yes. I have been in both places, and there’s no thumb rule that someone is good or bad. It’s a very individual place. You can choose to create your own path.”

He went on to term the industry a ‘very democratic place’: “It’s the only place where I feel we are agnostic to religion. Even if religion is being thrust today into our system, there are a lot of us who choose to be agnostic to religion. That’s great, and a good example for a lot of people.

“There’s a lot of negativity today in the industry, but I want to be that one person, and one of those few, however you want to look at it, who people look out to and say ‘hey, no, this place is decent, look at him. He’s survived, and standing here talking to us, he has nothing negative to say about anyone. He feels positive about everybody and himself, and his work. Why can’t we use him as an example? If John Abraham can, we can’.”