Zareen Khan opens up about getting abused and threatened on social media

Zareen Khan discussed how debates often take sour turns and lead to one getting abused and threatened

B-Town actor Zareen Khan is amongst the numerous star in Bollywood, encountering hate and negativity online on a daily basis.

The actor opened up about the toxicity on social media during an interview with Hindustan Times, discussing how debates often take sour turns and lead to one getting abused and threatened.

“It’s no doubt good that now people are being vocal about many things that weren’t being discussed openly earlier but then they are forgetting ethics and that there is a certain line that shouldn’t be crossed. These threats, abuses and passing judgements are taking a negative turn altogether,” she said.

“We can have difference of opinion and we must talk and sort things out. But all these can be done in a positive way.”

“Times are really difficult. Even the strongest are breaking down given how the pandemic have affected us all. Right now we need to sort things out compassionately. We must spread positivity,” she went on to say.

She continued to describe how the persistent trolling affects a person’s mental health as well: “There’s enough that we’re dealing with already. Even if we feel low we can’t step out meet friends and relatives over food or coffee and chill. There are limited ways to relieve our tension and worries. The virus scare is looming large, we’re also thinking about work and finances… every day we wake up to some bad news.”

“We don’t need these nameless and faceless trolls spreading negativity to add to all these. If you can’t provide emotional support, don’t disturb anyone’s mental peace.”