Sushant Singh Rajput’s health got worse after his trip to Europe with Rhea Chakraborty

The details were revealed by Sushant Singh's house manager to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case intensifies, new details have been emerging about his personal life and what drove him towards the tragic end.

According to a report by India Today, the late actor’s house manager, Sameul Miranda has come forth to reveal that Rajput had been worried about the management of his finances while his health also deteriorated.

These details were revealed by Miranda to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also claimed that workers at his former home as well as his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had told the actor that his apartment was haunted.

He added that sometimes the deceased star would wake up in the middle of the night, step out of his room, give a hug to the idol of a god and take it back to his room.

Miranda further claimed that the deterioration of his financial, mental and physical state all began after he came back from his trip to Europe with Chakraborty.

He went on to say that the actor would often spend time alone in his room, wouldn’t interact with anyone and would often cry.