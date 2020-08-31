Taapsee Pannu says Sushant Singh’s death is being blatantly used for personal vendettas

Taapsee Pannu said she couldn’t understand whether she should believe the news or wait for the verdict

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu joined the discourse on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and slammed those who have been using the tragedy for their own personal vendettas.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the Thappad actor spoke about his personal life and all the details that have been brought into the light and how the media often perpetrates the negativity that exists in the industry.

“I’ve maintained that I’ll never make someone’s death a personal vendetta, or a way to get through people who I have issues with or just to create a drama around to get attention which I can see a lot of people doing right now,” she said.

“I’ve always seen him (Sushant) on screen as an actor, but now I’m seeing things being spoken about him, his personal life, family, love life, habits and god knows what all, on TV in such big debates on prime time with some really high level dramatics and conspiracy theories being thrown all over the place.

“I’ve always seen him (Sushant) on screen as an actor, but now I’m seeing things being spoken about him, his personal life, family, love life, habits and god knows what all, on TV in such big debates on prime time with some really high level dramatics and conspiracy theories being thrown all over the place.

“As a viewer, I’m not able to understand if these channels are taking over the work of the court and CBI because they’re passing statements. I always thought news debates are about putting forth two sides but right now, it’s a forced side being shown and a decision being made. The kind of conclusions some of the news channels have given us, they’re trying to create a perception and image and they’ve sort of given a verdict even before the court and CBI’s decision of the case.”

She went on to say how she couldn’t understand whether she should believe the news reports or wait for the verdict by the court.

“I come across these headlines and statements given by TV anchors, which are conclusive, as to what exactly had happened, when CBI and court haven’t really given any statement as to what really went behind this. So, I feel there’s some circus, for the lack of a better word, that has been created on TV and it’s making the audience feel delusional about the law this country is supposed to follow,” she said.

“I come across these headlines and statements given by TV anchors, which are conclusive, as to what exactly had happened, when CBI and court haven’t really given any statement as to what really went behind this. So, I feel there’s some circus, for the lack of a better word, that has been created on TV and it’s making the audience feel delusional about the law this country is supposed to follow,” she went on to say.

“Initially I was very curious to know what really happened with this very amazing actor, but now, slowly over months when I am seeing this, it looks like everyone is trying to push some of their personal agenda,” she added.