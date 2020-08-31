Sushant Singh discusses mental health and financial issues with Rhea in viral clip

The 35-minute clip features Sushant Singh discussing his deteriorating mental health and his retirement

With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case escalating, several investigations have been taking place through which startling new revelations have come afloat.

In a new audio clip that was discovered, the late actor could be heard having a discussion with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, his manager, lawyer as well as the CA.

The 35-minute clip features him discussing his deteriorating mental health, his retirement as well as his professional life and not being able to keep up with it.

While discussing the deceased star’s retirement plan, Rhea could be heard suggesting: "There's a thought about Goa. Then there is Pawana also. But dad suggested to be in Pawana for some time, then see Goa. Give it a couple of months and then we can decide.”

Sushant responds to her, saying: "Let's treat it like a retirement thing. So how will I do it? I need help."

The two then speak about financial matters, with Rhea saying: "Sushant has to invest his money in a way that he gets some returns. Then he can plan accordingly to give up the house."

Sushant also claims in the audio clip that he “hardly steps out of his room.”

He then goes on to speak about professional commitments, saying: "This is not for any economic gains, but with this kind of frame of mind.. one day I feel something, the next day I feel something else about work. So I cannot be wasting other's time..at all."