Kangana Ranaut fearful of Mumbai Police after exposing Bollywood’s drug mafia

Kangana is detailing how she fear the Mumbai Police after she came forth to speak about the drug nexus

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had recently taken over headlines after she opened up about the industry’s drug mafia.

The Queen star is now detailing how she fear the Mumbai Police after she came forth to speak about the drug nexus in Bollywood.

BJP leader Ram Kadam turned to Twitter commenting on the issue and saying: "1/1 ..It's been more than 100 hours 4 days since actress @KanganaTeam she is ready to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus but she needs protection. Unfortunately, Maharashtra Government hasn't provided her any protection till now. @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP @CPMumbaiPolice."

Kangana responded, saying: "Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please."

In an interview last week, Kangana had said: "At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth.”

“Even if I count them, there are 99 per cent people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it."