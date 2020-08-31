Disha Patani, Kim Kardashian, other stars mourn death of Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's unexpected and untimely demise has left the world in mourning as he lost his battle to colon cancer at the age of 43 last week.

Hollywood and Bollywood’s celebrities have flooded to social media to honor the late actor.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani paid a special tribute to Chadwick as she shared a picture of the actor from his childhood, with a heart and folded hands emoji.

Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also posted tributes for Chadwick Boseman on their Instagram tales with the broken heart emoji, which sums up their emotions following the actor's demise.



Reality star Kim Kardashian took to social media to honour the fallen hero, sharing a simple message: "Rest peacefully Chadwick Boseman."



'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler, who worked on the award-winning film with Chadwick in between his chemotherapy sessions, penned an emotional note from the heart, saying "he will watch over us, until we meet again."

