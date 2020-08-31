Chadwick Boseman's death: Ryan Coogler pays emotional tribute to 'Black Panther' star

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler has paid a powerful tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.



Chadwick left the people in mourning after he lost his battle to colon cancer at the age of 43 last week, following his diagnosis in 2016



Ryan, who worked on the award-winning film 'Black Panther' with Chadwick in between his chemotherapy sessions, penned an emotional note from the heart, saying "he will watch over us, until we meet again."

After many began to wonder why Ryan has not yet spoken out following the devastating news, the heartbroken director has now issued a statement as he continues to mourn the loss of his dear friend and former colleague.

He wrote: "Before sharing my thoughts on the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman, I first offer my condolences to his family who meant so very much to him. To his wife, Simone, especially.

"After his family released their statement, I realised that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him.



"Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display.

"I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days."

In his emotional statement, Ryan recalled casting Chadwick for the role of Black Panther/King T'Challa in the hit film after spotting his impressive work in none other than 'Captain America: Civil War'.

He penned: "I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren't destined to see."



Ryan wrote much more about his colleague, concluding his powerful and personal tribute to Chadwick, he penned: "It is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now.

"And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again."