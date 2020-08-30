close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
August 30, 2020

Katy Perry announces the release of her new album ‘Smile’ from her hospital bed

Sun, Aug 30, 2020

Katy Perry’s newest album Smile became an instant hit straight after release, and the singer took to Instagram to announce the news straight from her hospital bed.

The singer posted a short video to commemorate the release and it featured Katy wearing a red clown nose and a bold red lip. Small droplets with the names of her song also flowed down her cheeks, seemingly jamming out to cry about it Later.

Perry captioned her post with the words, “IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol)”.

Check  it out below:


