Rhea Chakraborty remains ‘defensive’ as CBI grills her for seven hours

Sources close to CBI revealed Rhea was questioned about claims of her using Sushant Singh’s credit card

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was question by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in the death case of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI’s Special Investigation Team grilled the actor for a total of seven hours as she arrived at the DRDO guesthouse around 1:30pm was interrogated by CBI’s Superintendent of Police Nurpur Prasad.

Sources close to CBI revealed she was questioned about claims of her using Sushant’s credit card for shopping, as stated by the late actor’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani.

"However, Rhea, during her questioning, kept on refuting the allegation of spending a lot from Sushant's credit card,” said the source.

The insider claimed that Rhea remained “defensive” and the agency will be quizzing her once again.

Prior to this, Rhea was questioned for 10 hours on Friday.