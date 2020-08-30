When Virat Kohli yelled ‘I’m single’ at Angad Bedi’s party after split with Anushka Sharma

As Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get ready to embrace parenthood, old articles have been making rounds

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and unquestionably hailed as India's 'picture perfect' pair as they've become the epitome of love over the past few years. However, even these two love-struck celebrities have had several bumps on the road.

Almost a year after their PDA-filled outings and secret getaways, the couple had parted ways leaving all their fans heartbroken. And as the two now get ready to embrace parenthood, resurfaced articles about the pair have been making rounds.

During the brief period in which the two had not been together, the Indian captain had made sure to let the world know he was now back on the market as he danced the night away at Angad Bedi’s birthday party.

As per Times of India, Kohli had set the dance floor on fire as he told everyone that he is now single.

However, that was just a brief hurdle on the road as the pair managed to get past it by reuniting only a few months later and tying the knot in December 2017.