Saif Ali Khan discloses his secret Instagram account handle

Saif Ali Khan has been quietly observing everything that goes down on Instagram through a fake profile

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has almost religiously stayed away from social media. Or at least that’s what his fans think.

It has now been brought to light that the actor, who has previously claimed he likes to stay away from the social media, has been quietly observing everything that goes down on Instagram through a fake profile.

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her No Filter Neha podcast, Saif said he was on the photo-video sharing platform through a fake name called ‘Shakun Kothari.’

“When I had my fake account, I called it Shakun Kothari. Just because I’m not on social media doesn’t mean I don’t know what it is, for God’s sake. I actually was on it (Instagram) and I deleted it because I was finding it, again, I was getting irritated by toxic remarks and it’s taking too much of time and it's making me frown and I don’t want to get annoyed so literally, Ignorance is bliss,” he said.

“It’s like why would you want to listen to all that. My wife, on the other hand, I think she’s Miss Instagram, Mrs. Gram!”