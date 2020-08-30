Shabana Azmi speaks out against toxic masculinity: ‘Men need to change’

'At present, there is toxicity around the whole idea of masculinity,' said Shabana Azmi

Indian actor Shabana Azmi is criticizing against toxic masculinity and calling for gender equality.

During a recent interview with IANS, the actor said that it was important for men to change and for women to become more independent.

“At present, there is toxicity around the whole idea of masculinity. Masculinity means flexing muscles, wielding power over the powerless. That is a toxic thing,” she said.

“It is true that we want women to change, and become independent. But to establish gender equality we also need men to change. Why is masculinity not about tenderness, empathy, and being supportive?”

“All the qualities we look for in the new progressive man, we get to see in the character of Salim in Mee Raqsam,” she added.