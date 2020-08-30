Sanjana Sanghi responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s attack on #MeToo claims

Sanjana Sanghi’s delay in clarifying #MeToo allegations against Sushant left him disturbed, Rhea claimed

Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty during a recent interview had pointed her guns at Sanjana Sanghi, holding her partly responsible for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s troubles.

The Dil Bechara star has finally responded to the claims made by the deceased star’s girlfriend who said Sanghi’s delay in clarifying #MeToo allegations against Sushant had left him deeply disturbed.

Talking to India Today, Sanghi said: “To be honest, No, as a woman, I have said more than everything. I literally cannot entertain that right now. I have said everything in over 25 interviews. I have nothing new to say.”

Earlier, Rhea had told NDTV: “I feel the MeToo allegations are what started the pressure. He believed someone was behind it. He used to refer to the people as ‘them’. I don’t know who they are. He believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi.”

“Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn’t given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant’s mental sanity. Later, Sushant had to come out and reveal their personal chats himself,” Rhea added.