Lata Mangeshkar's building sealed after 11 residents diagnosed with COVID-19

Veteran Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar's building in Mumbai was sealed by the authorities after almost 11 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The building, called Prabhu Kunj also housed Lata's sister, Asha Bhosle, earlier who moved out a few years ago.

According to Times of India, a few senior citizens live in the building situated on Peddar Road in Mumbai, which is why it has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mangeshkar sisters have both lived in the building for years, before Asha decided to move out.

However, as per reports, she used to visit her sister Lata often, who continued to live in the apartment, before the pandemic hit the country.

As building resident told the outlet, "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhu Kunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions."

"Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to cooperate and support social distancing. Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society, in unison are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe!"

