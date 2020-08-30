Royal snub: When Kate Middleton ditched Meghan Markle during THIS important event

Kate Middleton missed a rather important event during the start of Meghan Markle's royal journey, leaving her 'disappointed.'

In the bombshell book Finding Freedom, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand note that Meghan felt upset with her future sister-in-law after she did not come to her first meeting with Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William.

The book adds that Meghan and Harry went to Kensington Palace for an informal tea, after they had been dating for a few months.

“Meghan was disappointed she didn’t get to meet Kate, who was with the children at Anmer Hall, the couple’s Norfolk estate home near Sandringham,” the authors revealed.

“But having gotten along so well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much more about that. William had made his feelings known to his brother when he shared how happy he was to see Harry smiling," they further said.



It is perhaps the same meeting after William questioned Meghan's intent and Harry's feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Meghan was nervous about meeting the future king of England and Harry's protective older brother for the first time.

So much so that she had tea with William and Harry in the kitchen, away from royal staff, according to the authors.