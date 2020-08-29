Kate Winslet called ‘crazy’ for donning gloves, masks at the start of COVID-19

Kate Winslet’s prompt attentiveness to COVID-19 precautions left her heavily scrutinized at the hands of the public. Numerous trolls began calling her ‘crazy’ merely because she wore a mask and practiced social isolation early on.

Her experience working on the set of Contagion made the 44-year-old hyper aware of the unfolding pandemic. The Hollywood Reporter revealed, “People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves. Then all of a sudden March 13 came around, and people were like, ‘[expletive], where do I get one of those masks?’”

During the course of the interview Winslet also touched upon the impact the pandemic had on some of her close friends. Winslet explains, “One was in L.A. and was very lucky to get on a trial using convalescent plasma and did really, really well in the space of, like, 72 hours after the treatment.”

She went on to say, “And a dialect coach who lives in London has had it, was in the hospital for 11 weeks, is out, and has had every lung test, blood test, blood pressure test, and is clear of everything but just cannot get better — is breathless, lethargic, still feels very unwell.”