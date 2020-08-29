Millie Bobby Brown touches upon her experiences dealing with anxiety under the public eye

Millie Bobby Brown touches on her experiences dealing with anxiety under the public eye

British actress Millie Bobby Brown got candid about her mental health and detailed the struggles she faced when trying to calm her anxiety.

During her interview with Glamour UK, Brown discussed her upcoming film Enola Holmes and the mounting anxiety she faces while growing up under the public eye.

When asked about how she manages to navigate through life despite her struggles with mental illness the 16-year-old actress claimed, “I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I’m having a bad day or I’m feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, ‘Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,’ those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more.”

During the course of the interview, Brown also touched on the idea of being her own alley and how the film, Enola Holmes, aided her to this personal discovery. “I think Enola Holmes also taught me that being with yourself, being your own biggest critic, being your own biggest support team is so important, too.”

She concluded by saying, “I rely on myself to give myself self-love because that’s just literally the only way I can. I tell myself, ‘Wow. I did good in that,’ and I have to give myself love because that’s important. Everyone has to empower themselves.”