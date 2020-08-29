Bollywood should stop objectifying women, says Bhumi Pednekar

'We need to change the depiction of genders,' said Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is calling for a change in the way women are portrayed on the silver screens.

During a recent interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said there was a need to change the ‘white-washed’ image of women that currently exists in films.

"We need to change the depiction of genders. We need to change how we show women and men. Women are not supposed to be whitewashed -- we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers. I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema," she was quoted saying by IBTimes.

"Similarly, we must alter the way men are shown in films. We put so much pressure on the male gender, telling them that they are supposed to be strong, that they can't cry, can't show emotion. That is so wrong. This narrative -- 'mard ko dard nahi hota' or 'a man doesn't hurt'-- needs to change," she went on to say.

"I also believe we need to stop objectifying women and there needs to be a lot more inclusivity in films, including the LGBTQIA+ community. I know change is in the air. I just wish we could accelerate it. Like, I just watched 'Super Deluxe' and I couldn't believe what I was watching," she added.