Alia Bhatt reportedly roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s women-centric comedy-drama

Alia Bhatt reportedly roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s woman-centric comedy-drama

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is reportedly gearing up to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan one more time.

According to reports, the Highway actor has been approached to work alongside the King of Bollywood on the banner of Red Chilies Entertainment.

It was further revealed that the film, said to be a comedy-drama, is currently in the drafting stages with the star signing on to the film after going through the complete script.

It is thus far unclear whether King Khan will be part of the film as an actor or just as a producer. The director of the film too has yet to be finalized by the production house with the project scheduled to go on floor in 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt had last shared screens together in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi.