‘Gunjan Saxena’: Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film faces legal trouble over IAF portrayal

B-Town star Janhvi Kapoor’s latest hit film Gunjan Saxena has landed in hot water after a petition was filed against it.

The Delhi High Court had ordered authorities to treat the petition that was seeking a stay on the newly-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, alleging that the Netflix release was throwing negative light on the Indian Air Force.

According to IANS, a division bench of the court, presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said: "We hereby direct the concerned respondent authorities to decide the representation of the petitioner in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case.”

This came days after the petitioner’s counsel appeared before the court and submitted that he would be satisfied if the court directs government bodies to consider his representation.

The plea claimed: "In the garb of creative and artistic freedom the production house of the film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' has portrayed the Indian Air Force in an undue negative light. Some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.”