Saif Ali Khan details horrific attacks that left him face to face with death

'He hit me with a whisky glass on my forehead and then we got into a fight,' recalled Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has recently opened up about his life in great detail, letting fans in on some best-kept secrets.

During an interview with Neha Dhupia on her No Filter Neha podcast, the actor revealed how he was once attacked by a wine glass at a nightclub and had struggled to keep his blood from flowing when he got attacked once again.

“So this is an unfortunate incident where a guy said, ’Please dance with my girlfriend’ and I was like ‘I don’t want to do that’, and he said ‘You’ve got a million dollar face’, which I really loved so I think I started smiling, even though it’s probably not true, and then he said, ‘I’m going to F it up for you’ and then he hit me with a whisky glass on my forehead and then we got into a fight,” recalled Saif.

“And then we ended up in the bathroom and I was wiping my wound because it was bleeding a lot. If you have never been hit in the face, or cut in the face, perhaps if you cut yourself shaving, guys, you will know that you bleed a lot because there are a lot of blood vessels in the face.”

“So, there was a flood of blood, I thought I don’t know what’s happened so I was wiping it with water, I looked at him and ‘I said look what you did’, as in let’s make up now and he attacked me with the soap dish. So, he was a lunatic and he might have killed me,” he added.

“I was also at fault a little bit. It’s not the hardest thing in the world to get into a fight, to get something broken on your head in a nightclub in Delhi, or outside Delhi or in Gurgaon, it’s a dangerous environment. I have prided myself on growing up there and I have avoided about 50 fights in those days,” he confessed.

“Maybe I have grown up or it doesn’t happen anymore or people have just grown up. There were slightly more violent times in those days, maybe because law and order wasn’t quite so efficient.”

“You’d probably end up in jail now whereas in those days nothing would happen. And I talked myself out of about a 100 scenarios where people have said, big guys, what do you mean. And you’re like no buddy, it’s all cool, and it’s all okay,” he said.