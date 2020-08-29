Scott Disick just confirmed Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are back together

Khloé Kardashian set the internet ablaze after posting a sultry snap wherein she could be seen donning a scintillating swimsuit.

Responding to the picture, Scott Disick dropped a rather insightful comment, which suggests Kardashian is officially back with her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Tagging Thompson, Scott wrote, “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!”

Multiple sources have confirmed that the former couple have reunited and rekindled their romance and are even quarantining together.

Insiders have also revealed that Kardashian wants to have another baby with Thompson, giving daughter True a sibling.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine."



Spending time alone with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their True has made Thompson a changed man.

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to have been great for their relationship,” the source said. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

