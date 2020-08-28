Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande refutes Rhea Chakraborty’s claims

Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that the late Bollywood actor first experienced depression in 2013.



Taking to social media, Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star made startling revelations and said “Sushant was totally fine.”

She wrote, “1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine.”

Ankita further said, “Neither in any platform, I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my poster posted on a friend’s Insta post. Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea’s claim that I have said we spoke on the phone.”

About the flat, she said, “I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine.”

“So, I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family’s side, not Rhea. In family’s knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proofs, which can’t be denied and overlooked. So, I heard the family’s side, stood by it, stick by it till the end,” Ankita said before signing off.

She captioned her statement as, 'Few revelations on today'.

Earlier, in an interview, Rhea had claimed that Sushant first experienced depression in 2013 and that Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years, had been in touch with him.