Brad Pitt basking in the glory of newfound love with German model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt is relishing after finding love again in German model Nicole Poturalski, as the two were seen enjoying their summer getaway in the South of France.

The Oscar-winning actor was seen getting cozy with the single mom after it was confirmed that the two are rather dating.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail sent social media went into a meltdown as Pitt was seen arriving at the Le Castellet Airport in France with Poturalski on Wednesday.

A source told PEOPLE that Pitt and Poturalski are "spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling."

As per an industry insider, the two seem like a good match for each other.

"I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she's dating Brad, good for her. Good for him," said the source.



The model who has kept her personal life off social media recently hinted at being in a relationship.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Missing my strolls with my Love, " she captioned a photo in February of herself smiling as she walked down a sidewalk in Los Angeles.

In March she teased her followers about her better half saying, "Saturdays these days for me is self reflection, reading books spending time with my better half."