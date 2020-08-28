Rhea Chakraborty clarifies her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, calls him ‘father figure’ for her

Indian actress and rumoured girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has clarified her relationship with Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and called him a ‘father figure’ in her life.

Days after Rhea and Bhatt’s Whatsapp from June 8 to 15 went viral, the actress in an interview with Indian media broke her silence and said Mahesh Bhatt was a ‘father figure’ in her life and he always addressed her as ‘child’.

Rhea further said, ‘I always called Mahesh saab ‘sir’.

Rhea further said her whatsapp conversation with Mahesh sir was misconstrued and she was made into his 'girlfriend' when he has a daughter (Alia Bhatt) of her age.

“Sushant had asked me leave his house and I was completely heartbroken. I spoke to Mahesh on that day sir because he is like a father figure for me,” Rhea further claimed.

On the reports of leaving Sushant’s house, Rhea insisted that Sushant had asked her to leave his home on June 8.