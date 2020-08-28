Sajal Ali praying for safety of everyone as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Sajal Ali prays for safety of everyone as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has said that she was praying for the safety of everyone in this rainy season after at least 23 people were killed in Karachi in different incidents as record-breaking rains battered the city crippling life on Thursday.



Sharing some emergency helpline numbers for Karachi, the Alif actress said, “Our heart goes out to everyone suffering because of the rains.”

Praying for the safety of the people, Sajal went on to say “May Allah turn it into a blessing.”

The heartbroken actress also urged people to stay home and stay safe.

Parts of Karachi were submerged after receiving record 223mm of rain on Thursday breaking a 53-year record.