Bella Hadid opens up about the debilitating symptoms of her Lyme disease diagnosis

Bella Hadid is at the top of her field and even her struggles with Lyme disease have not squandered her aspirations to reach the top. That is not to say however that Bella does not feel overwhelmed when trying to navigate life during a ‘debilitating’ flair up though.

Taking to her Instagram account the Bella revealed that "The truth. The invisible disease…” is a plethora of symptoms including headaches, joint pain, fevers and fatigue. Some of which she experinces on a nearly daily basis.

Every day Bella feels "at least 10 of these attributes without fail” and as time has went on, they have begun to take over her life, leaving her debilitated.

This is not the first time the model opened up about her struggles with the disease either, as back in 2017, Bella spoke to PORTER magazine and recalled the time when she "couldn't get out of bed for six days."

It became so unbearable that "My brain would get all foggy, and I couldn't see.” The model dubs those few days to be the “the hardest time of my life."