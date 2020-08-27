Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce pregnancy: 'And then, we were three!'

Congratulatory messages from all across the globe have started pouring in for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli--File photo

India's much-adored couple, Anushka Shamra and Virat Kohli have good news for their fans as they just confirmed the news of their pregnancy.

Turning to their social media, the couple announced that they will be welcoming an addition into their family in January 2021.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," wrote Anushka on her Twitter account as she posted a photo of her herself flaunting her baby bump with her husband.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages from all across the globe started pouring in with the mum-to-be's fellow Bollywood stars also extending their congratulatory messages to the pair.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hedge, Sania Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani and many others sent the future parents their love as they start the next chapter of their life.