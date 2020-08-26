close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Adnan Siddiqui wins hearts with his action: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 26, 2020

Pakistan’s dashing actor Adnan Siddiqui  has won the hearts with his  sweet  action  to bring smile on the face of  a shoe-shiner, spending time with him.

The versatile actor  took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartwarming video, showing him sitting next to a shoe-shiner to get his shoes polished as he had given his word to him.

Adnan captioned the post:  "promise is a promise. I had given my word to Mr. Muhammad Wajid, on my way to the meeting. Click on the video to find out what happened next! "



