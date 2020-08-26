Adnan Siddiqui wins hearts with his action: Video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s dashing actor Adnan Siddiqui has won the hearts with his sweet action to bring smile on the face of a shoe-shiner, spending time with him.
The versatile actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a heartwarming video, showing him sitting next to a shoe-shiner to get his shoes polished as he had given his word to him.
Adnan captioned the post: "promise is a promise. I had given my word to Mr. Muhammad Wajid, on my way to the meeting. Click on the video to find out what happened next! "