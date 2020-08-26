close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Fans are convinced new pictures confirm Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 26, 2020

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have long been subject of rumours that they are romantically involved. 

Recently their fans started speculating that the pair has confirmed their relationship through their Instagram pictures.

Story is that the lover birds have been spotted wearing the same hoodie in their separate pictures which they shared on their Instagram accounts three days ago 

Kat is seen holding an umbrella in the picture she posted three days ago. While Vicky shared the picture in the same hoodie that Kat donned in her picture.    



