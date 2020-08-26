close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2020

Gigi Hadid flaunts her pregnant tummy in new photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 26, 2020

Gigi Hadid  appeared to be awaiting the new arrival of her first child with Zayn Malik as she shared handful stunning  pregnancy photos on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old  took to Instagram  and shared three new portraits for her millions of followers, she captioned the post:  'Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images'.

In the earlier post, shared on the same day, the supermodel was seen  in a black-and-white image, captioning:'7.26.20'.  

The former Guess model  is expecting her first child with 27-year-old singer Zayn Malik this fall. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment