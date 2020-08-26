Gigi Hadid flaunts her pregnant tummy in new photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid appeared to be awaiting the new arrival of her first child with Zayn Malik as she shared handful stunning pregnancy photos on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old took to Instagram and shared three new portraits for her millions of followers, she captioned the post: 'Cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images'.
In the earlier post, shared on the same day, the supermodel was seen in a black-and-white image, captioning:'7.26.20'.
The former Guess model is expecting her first child with 27-year-old singer Zayn Malik this fall.