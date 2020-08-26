‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher calls for change in police representation

In light of the surging cases of police brutality and racial crimes across the United States, star of the hit series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andre Braugher has called for a change.

According to the 58-year-old actor who essays the role of Captain Ray Holt on the NBC sitcom, the entertainment industry has a long way to go in accurately representing police officers on film and television.

Talking on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Braugher said: "It's a very complicated subject, but I think they have to be portrayed much more realistically, in terms of this: The convention... that police breaking the law is okay because somehow it's in the service of some greater good, is a myth that needs to be destroyed.”

He said that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will also be reviewing the depiction of the police in the episodes to come: "We're going into an eighth season with a new challenge which is that everyone's knowledge and feelings about police... have been profoundly affected.”

"What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to write a smart show that will not attempt to hide itself in a fantasy. So the Nine-Nine is going to have to deal with what we know about the New York Police Department,” he added.

Terry Crews who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords on the show, had also opened up about the eighth season earlier this year.

"We've had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year,” said Crews.

"We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now, we don't know which direction it's going to go in,” he added.