Meghan Markle throws shade at the royal family in her latest clip

Meghan Markle has been making headlines ever since her recent preview with feminist icon Gloria Steinem was released and making her the talk of town.

And while many had been delighted to hear the Duchess of Sussex in the short clip, some royal fans came forth to read into the former actor’s lines and accuse her of ‘throwing shade’ at the United Kingdom and her past life as a royal.

As the two strong female public figures began their chat, Meghan had admitted that she felt ‘glad’ to be back home in the United States for more reasons than one.

“Meg, welcome home. I'm so glad that you're home,” Steinem had said.

"Thank you. Me too, for so many reasons,” responded Meghan.

While the duchess did not mention the specific ‘reasons,’ royal fans were quick to speculate that she had dropped a subtle hint at her departure from her ‘suffocating’ royal life and intense media scrutiny.

Meghan and Harry after sending shockwaves with their decision to ‘step back’ as senior royal family members earlier this year, bought a mansion for $14million in Santa Barbara which they plan to make their ‘forever home.’