All about Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin’s baby plans after Dwayne Johnson’s comment

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently drew our attention towards Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin’s family plans, leaving all fans in a tizzy.

And soon after the joke took over the internet, a source spilled to HollywoodLife about the actual plans the love birds have about them having children, as well as the quip by the former wrestler that left everyone in fits.

“They are good friends and they love trading jokes back and forth. Justin thinks he’s hilarious and appreciates the love but he’s not taking it seriously, it was purely a joke and in good fun,” said the source.

“Justin and Hailey are very much aware that them having babies is on everybody’s mind. It’s almost become a running joke between them at this point because not only family and friends, but fans bring it up on a regular basis,” the insider went on to say.

“Justin and Hailey know that they want to grow their family and have children at some point. And they’ll know when the time is right. They both love kids and love spending time with the children in their families, but they don’t let the pressure of others force them to take that next step. It’ll happen when it happens,” they added.

“Hailey is already in love with her niece and is such a natural with babies in general. It’s not just her sister that has a new baby either, so many people in their world are having babies right now. But Hailey isn’t there quite yet.”

“As soon as she is though Justin will be ready because he’s really just waiting for her to feel the time is right and he’s in. But he’s 100% letting her call the shots, it’s not something he’d ever pressure her into, he’s extremely respectful of her,” the grapevine revealed to the outlet.

Another source told the portal that it may take the couple a few years before they are completely ready: “Hailey and Justin would love kids and would be happy to start having their own children and family but that can wait and will wait. Hailey has been interested in being a mother but she wants that to happen when she is around 26 or 27.”

“They are both young and have plenty of time to be a family in the future. They have a lot of living together to do that they want to enjoy. Family will happen but just not now and they aren’t looking to change their minds,” the source added.



