Sara Ali Khan is finally back to ‘first love of her life’ as she resumes shooting

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who spent her quality time with family amid the coronavirus pandemic, has resumed shooting in the new normal.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared picture of a camera from the sets and reveals that she has resumed shooting.

Sara Ali Khan wrote with a heart emoticon, “Finally, back to the first love of my life.”

The Love Aaj Kal star did not mention what she was shooting for, however, her announcement has made her fans quite excited.

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan, who celebrated her 25th birthday on August 12, stayed with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim during the coronavirus lockdown.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Katrik Aaryan. The film hit the screens in February 2020.

The actress will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.