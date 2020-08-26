Punjab govt to suspend cellular services in 7 cities on Ashura

Cities that will face suspension of mobile services are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Jehlum, Chiniot, Okara and Bahawalpur. Photo: File

The Punjab government has decided to suspend mobile phone services on Ashura due to security concerns in seven cities of the province, according to a notification issued by the provincial home department.

According to the notification, the Punjab government has sought details from the seven relevant district administrations for the suspension of mobile phone service. The cities that will face suspension of services are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Jehlum, Chiniot, Okara and Bahawalpur.

The notification sent to the cities has directed the district administrations to let the provincial government know the timing for the suspension of cellular service. It adds that the timings will be sent to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) so any untoward accident can be avoided.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had ruled that the government can suspend cellular services under "special circumstances".

The orders were issued during a hearing of the Ministry of Information and the PTA's petitions against mobile phone companies.

The apex court decided that the government can suspend cellular services under special circumstances and ordered the PTA and the IT ministry to come up with relevant SOPs and procedures to do so.

In April, the Supreme Court had set aside a 2018 order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which it had ruled that the government could not suspend mobile phone services on the pretext of public safety.

The IHC had said that the PTA and federal government's actions and directives were inconsistent with the provisions of Section 54(3) of the PTA Act 1996.

"The federal government or the authority are, therefore, not vested with the power and jurisdiction to suspend or cause the suspension of mobile cellular services or operations on the ground of national security except as provided under section 54(3)," the order had read.