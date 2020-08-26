Sushant Singh let go of his Hollywood dreams after trip with Rhea Chakraborty

Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s Hollywood aspirations had been the talk of town. And as his death case gets probed, startling new revelations have been coming afloat.



According to his friend Aneesha Madhok who lives in Los Angeles, the actor had wanted to meet her and pursue projects in Hollywood but all of a sudden those plans vanished into thin air.

Talking to Republic TV, Aneesha revealed that she had been friends with Sushant since 2017 and had even suggested his name for a project in Los Angeles. And while the two were discussing dates for his visit, the deceased star never got back to her.

She went on to indicate that the actor’s plans could have changed following his trip to Europe with Rhea Chakraborty in October 2019.

She said that during her January 2020 visit to New Delhi, she couldn’t contact Sushant despite her efforts. "Couldn't wish him in January this year. Called up his driver but he said that he doesn't work. He disappeared. He changed his number. However, I sent flowers for his birthday but I have no idea whether they reached him or not.”

She also spoke about their meeting in 2017 and how the actor had taken her and her best friend to the IIFA Awards ceremony but was asked to leave early: “His manager came and said we got to leave, and we though oh so early, but okay, there was a sense that something was off, but I thought what have I got to do with it.”

It has been speculated that Sushant wasn’t too happy about Shahid Kapoor taking home the award which he was also nominated for his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.