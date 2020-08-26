Abhishek Bachchan’s hopeful message for those still fighting coronavirus

After a harrowing and difficult recovery from COVID-19, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up to head back out and resume work.

During an interview with IANS, the actor spoke in great detail about the work he has in the pipeline while also opening up about his coronavirus recovery.

“I plan to get back to work. I still have to complete 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas'. We plan to do so as soon as possible and permissible,” he said.

Giving a message to those still suffering from the novel coronavirus, Abhishek said: "I am no one to say, neither am I qualified to give medical advice. Personally all I can say is, keep a positive mindset and be disciplined."

Abhishek, his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya had all recently tested positive for the infectious disease.

The actor had announced the news on his Twitter account, saying: "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”