When Deepika Padukone let out her inner Fawad Khan fan-girl, snubbing Ranveer Singh

While fans in Pakistan are already head-over-heels in love with Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, he has apparently been leaving his fellow stars in India completely charmed by his looks as well.

After Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh’s public display of affection for the Pakistani hero, it seems that the Humsafar star had managed to charm Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone as well.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, the Padmaavat actor gushed over the Khoobsurat star after Karan Johar asked her who she thought had the “dreamiest eyes” in the industry.

Giving her then-boyfriend Ranveer Singh a major snub, Deepika responded: "Fawad Khan has the dreamiest eyes in Bollywood.”

Karan too had given her answer one big nod of approval.

Earlier, Fawad too had expressed his desire of sharing screens with Deepika as he was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: “I would be very excited to work with Deepika. It would be an amazing experience. I am very excited and enthusiastic about it. It would be the two right words to describe my feelings about our collaboration.”