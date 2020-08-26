Bobby Deol’s criticism for Kareena Kapoor: ‘She isn’t half as talented as Karisma’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is one the most adored actors of the industry as she charms her audience with her on-screen brilliance and endearing personality.

However, not everyone seems to be a fan of the B-Town diva as an old interview of Bobby Deol has been making rounds on the internet where he can be seen criticizing Bebo’s acting skills and comparing her to her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking to a magazine, Deol discussed his experience of working alongside Kareena for their 2001-released film Ajnabee.

"She is different from her sister as chalk is from cheese. I've seen Bebo ever since she was a kid. She used to visit her sister with her mother. Even then she wanted to be an actress,” he said.

"She's very talented. I was amazed to see her in Ajnabee. But for all her talent, she isn't half as talented as her sister. And I've told her that. But Kareena Kapoor has arrived,” he added.